Hero Electric announces limited time offer with benefits upto 6,000

Hero Electric announced its 'Celebrate Your Freedom Campaign' on the India’s 74th Independence Day. The new campaign offers rewards upto ₹6,000 and is valid till August 31st.

As a part of the latest campaign, Hero Electric is offering a flat cash discount of ₹3,000 on the purchase of any of its hi-speed lithium-ion scooters. Moreover, the buyer is entitled for an additional discount of ₹2,000 if he has a reference from an existing Hero Electric customer. Also, the existing custom giving a reference will receive an Amazon voucher worth ₹1,000.

Apart from the new campaign, Hero Electric's 3-day return policy and home delivery options will continue as before throughout India. "We keep hearing from some of our Customers, particularly those who switch from the petrol bikes to Hero E-bikes that they were initially a bit skeptical but soon got so much used to the comfort and convenience of the Hero E bikes that they feel a great peace of mind and a unique sense of freedom. They feel liberated from the worries of daily expenses of petrol, frequent visits to service stations and the increased maintenance expenses as the bikes grows old. This led us to think of launching the new campaign on the eve of Independence Day," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

Gill also chose to highlight that the new campaign addresses individuals who are progressive, spend judiciously and look for value for money products. "Hero E bike users deserve to feel proud of contributing their bit for saving our environment. Riding a Hero E bike for 5 years is equivalent of planting 10 full grown trees. A splendid way to celebrate our Independence for our beloved country," he added.