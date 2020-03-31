With discounts upto 5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike

The transition to BS 6 emission standards within 3 years of the previous BS 4 shift (2017) was already a bitter pill for the India auto industry. But the unprecedented situation created by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic proved to be the 'final nail' in the coffin for automakers who are yet to clear their respective BS 4 stocks.

The Supreme Court of India has eased the March 31 deadline by 10 days, on the condition that only 10% of the unsold BS 4 stock can be sold within the extended limit.

This move may have come as a breather but it wouldn't make much of a difference since most stock will go unsold.

HT Auto connected with superbike dealers in India to know about the discounts they are offering on the BS 4 stocks and here's the list of some big bikes currently offered on huge discounts.

Ducati Monster 821:

The Ducati Monster 821 is originally sold at a price tag of ₹10.99 lakh*. It is currently being offered with a ₹2 lakh discount.

Ducati Supersport S:

The Supersport S is priced at ₹14.14 lakh* and is currently available at a discount of ₹3 lakh.

Ducati Desert Sled:

The Ducati Desert Sled is available at a discount of ₹1.13 lakh. It retails at a price tag of ₹9.93 lakh*.

Ducati 1260 Enduro:

It is priced at ₹19.99 lakh* and is available at a discount of ₹3 lakh.

Ducati 1200 Enduro:

The 1200 Enduro is available at a bonkers discount of ₹5 lakh on its retail price of ₹18.14 lakh*.

Ducati 959 Panigale:

The 959 Panigale is available at a discount of ₹2.80 lakh on its ₹15.30 lakh* retail price.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000:

Kawsaki has a relatively smaller stock left. It is offering an alluring discount on the Ninja 1000 which is priced at ₹10.30 lakh*. The Delhi based dealership (Aurum Kawasaki) is selling it as ₹9.60 lakh (on-road), and at this price the Ninja 1000 is definitely a steal.

Kawasaki Vulcan S:

Kawasaki's only cruiser offering, the Vulcan S retails at ₹5.5 to ₹5.6 lakh* price. It has a discount of ₹80,000.

While this is only the story of Kawasaki and Ducati dealerships, other big bike brands such as Harley-Davidson, MV Agusta, BMW Motorrad and many more are offering similar discounts on the BS 4 products.

*ex-showroom, Delhi

Note: Discounts mentioned above are subject to change, depending on location and stock's availability.