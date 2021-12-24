Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Harley-Davidson teases new motorcycle ahead of global reveal next month
The upcoming new Harley-Davidson motorcycle could be a variant of any existing model, or it can be a completely new model altogether.
The upcoming new Harley-Davidson motorcycle could be a variant of any existing model, or it can be a completely new model altogether.

Harley-Davidson teases new motorcycle ahead of global reveal next month

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2021, 10:56 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The upcoming new Harley-Davidson motorcycle could be a variant of any existing model, or it can be a completely new model altogether.

  • Harley-Davidson has some major plans for the year 2022.

Harley-Davidson has teased the arrival of a new motorcycle on its social media pages. The company's new bike will make its global premiere on January 26th, next year. 

The legacy bike maker from the US has used the tagline “Further, Faster" for its upcoming motorcycle, but save for this, the company hasn't revealed any other information. 

Similar Bikes

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883

883 cc
₹ 9.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight

1202 cc
₹ 10.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S

1868 cc
₹ 14.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail

1746 cc
₹ 15.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob

1868 cc
₹ 15.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114

1868 cc
₹ 16.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

1252 cc
₹ 16.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

1745 cc
₹ 18.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

1868 cc
₹ 21.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard

1|745 cc
₹ 24.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled, Indian bikes affected)

The upcoming new motorcycle could be a variant of any existing model, or it can be a completely new model altogether, but it is too soon to comment on the model as not much has been revealed as of now. 

Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson has some major plans for the year 2022. The company is also planning on introducing more electric bikes under its premium EV brand LiveWire. If recent global media reports are to be trusted, the company will introduce ‘S2 Del Mar’, the LiveWire One's sibling in the next few years.

(Also Read: Harley Davidson’s LiveWire to be first publicly traded electric motorcycle in US)

The new motorcycles are going to be based on the company's new proprietary scalable modular ‘Arrow’ platform. This new platform has been pitted as a cheddar-friendly addition to the middleweight segment. And more models will be added in the future using the same platform. 

 

 

 

  • First Published Date : 24 Dec 2021, 10:56 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue