Harley-Davidson bikes to now be delivered to your doorstep

You may not want to make a trip to the dealership but that should not stop you from owning a Harley-Davidson bike and taking it out once lockdown restrictions are eased. At least this is what the iconic American bike maker is hoping for and announced on Friday that it will begin delivering its products to homes across India.

Home delivery is just one of several initiatives taken by Harley-Davidson India in the past two months - April and May, as it looked to get sales volumes back on track. Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director,Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, has highlighted why engaging with customers is key. " “For an experiential brand like ours, it is critical to stay engaged with customers and enthusiasts continuously, keeping them hooked to the brand. We have introduced a number of initiatives to keep them motivated and look forward to riding," he said in a press statement issued by the company.

The home delivery of Harley bikes is an extension of the company's contactless services which involves prospective customers browsing through product features online, connecting with dealer experts and fixing purchase and payment opportunities.

Besides home delivery, Harley-Davidson India has also rolled out other measures like 30-day extension for existing owners whose bikes' warranty may have expired in the lockdown period. It has also rolled out a completely online avatar of its popular program- ‘Passport to Freedom Online series’.

These steps are clearly an earnest effort to restore some semblance of demand at a time when car and two-wheeler makers in India - and elsewhere, are struggling owing to Covid-19-related circumstances.

Harley-Davidson Inc recently appointed board member and turnaround specialist Jochen Zeitz to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Sales in the US had been stagnant for some time even before the pandemic but the pandemic dealt a far more painful blow. By end of April, the company in the US said its quarterly profit had slid by as much as 45%.