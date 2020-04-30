Harley-Davidson quarterly profit slips about 45%. Signs of trouble?

Harley-Davidson Inc reported a drop of about 45% in quarterly profit on Tuesday as motorcycle sales took a hit from global lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harley's net income fell to $69.7 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29 from $127.9 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Motorcycles and related products revenue fell 8% to $1.10 billion.

