TVS Motor Company recently acquired Norton Motorcycles. Now, to move ahead with the plans, the company has appointed, John Russell, ex-Vice-President and Managing Director, Harley-Davidson, as the interim CEO of Norton Motorcycles. Back in the days, John has also served as Managing Director at Land Rover’s commercial division. Now, it would be interesting to see how Norton Motorcycles shapes up under a completely new management.

(Also Read: TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS 6 teased, to be launched soon)

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company, said, “Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans. TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand and we look forward to growing together globally in the years to come."

The Hosur based auto maker has also announced recently that it doesn't intend to move Norton's production out of its home country. Also, TVS has decided to retain the original design and assembly team.

He further added, “In Europe, the location is in Derby, in Donington Hall. We will move to another new location very soon, in the same region. The idea is to continue with this very talented team to get the brand back to its original glory, and take it into the future."

The new acquisition of the Norton Motorcycles will definitely fuel future developments of the UK based two-wheeler brand through the financial muscle of the Indian auto giant. Norton's current motorcycle line-up comprise the Commando, Dominator and the V4 RR.

(Also Read: TVS temporarily discontinues Jupiter Grande scooter in India)

Shares of TVS Motor Company last week jumped well over 7% after the company announced its acquisition of the Britain's iconic bike manufacturer for GBP 16 million (around ₹153 crore). (Read more details here)







