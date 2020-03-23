2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight BS 6 price revealed

Harley-Davidson has revealed the price of the updated 2020 Forty-Eight BS 6 and the bike now starts at ₹9,89,000* and extends up to ₹11,09,000*. Moreover, the new Forty-Eight Special starts at ₹11,24,000* and extends up to ₹11,46,000*.

The Forty-Eight motorcycle runs on a 1,202 cc Air-cooled, Evolution engine which features Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) and churns out 97 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed transmission and delivers power to the rear-wheel via a chain drive set-up.

The bike features a handlebar-mounted electronic speedometer with odometer, time-of-day clock, dual tripmeter, low fuel warning light, low oil pressure light, engine diagnostics readout, LED indicator lights and more. Similar set-up is also seen on a few other Harley bikes including the Iron 883.

In terms of dimensions, it has 2,165 mm length, 710 mm seat-height and 110 mm ground-clearance. Its wheelbase stands at 1,495 mm and the lean angles (right and left) have been rated at 27.1 degrees. At the front, it rolls on a 130/90B16 tyre, while the rear gets a 150/80B16 tyre. Its overall running-order weight stands at 252 kg.

The colour options on the 2020 Forty-Eight BS 6 include Vivid Black, River Rock Gray Denim, Stoned Washed White Pearl, Performance Orange and Stiletto Red.

In other updates, the company has recently started selling bikes from CSD Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for the armed forces personnel across India. The company will retail its entry-range, the Street 750 and the Street Rod motorcycles from the CSD stores for defence personnel, ex-servicemen as well as their dependents. The CSD prices of both the bikes have been kept lower at ₹4,60,332 (Street 750) and ₹5,65,606 (Street Rod). For the general public, the bikes retail at a slightly higher price tag of ₹5,34,000*, and ₹655,500*, respectively. (Read more here)

The company has also launched a special Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) chapter dedicated to the defence personnel. The group has been christened as the 'Armed Forces H.O.G. Chapter'.















