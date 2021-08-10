Ducati to launch 2021 XDiavel motorcycles in India on August 12

Days after launching the Multisrada V4, Ducati India is gearing up for yet another series of launches. The two-wheeler manufacturer has now announced date for the launch of the 2021 XDiavel motorcycle, which is all set to hit the Indian roads on August 12.

Ducati is likely to launch two variants of the bike on Thursday. It is likely to bring in the Dark and Black Star edition of the XDiavel range of motorcycles for Indian customers. Ducati currently offers the Diavel 1260 and Diavel 1260S in the Indian markets.

Ducati India teased the Dark edition of the 2021 XDiavel bike on its social media. The two-wheeler manufacturer had teased the 2021 Ducati XDiavel 1260 Black Star Edition a few days ago too.

XDiavel Dark, which is the base variant of the model, gets matte black finish, Brembo brake callipers, hexagonal LED headlamp with inverted U-shaped LED DRL, a wider set of handlebars and a single-piece saddle besides a 3.5-inch TFT screen, two riding modes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control system and cruise control.

The XDiavel 1260 Black Star is the top-spec variant of the model. It gets forged, machined alloy wheels that are lighter by 2 kg. It also gets a suede seat cover, forged and anodised frame plates, blacked-out finish on the engine with matte black aluminium belt covers, billet aluminium rearview mirrors and smartphone connectivity.

Both the Dark and Black Star Edition XDiavel will be powered by a 1262 twin-cylinder DVT motor capable of producing 158 bhp and 127.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine are likely to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

- Also watch -



