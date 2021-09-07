Ducati Supersport 950 BS 6 India launch details out

Ducati has announced that it will be launching the new 2021 Supersport 950 BS 6 in the Indian market on September 9th. The company has made the new announcement via its social media handles. The latest Ducati SuperSport has also gone on sale in the select International markets.

With the latest update, the fully-faired sports tourer from Ducati has gone through several cosmetic and mechanical updates in comparison to the model it replaces.

The new BS 6-complaint SuperSport comes with a 937cc, L-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 108.6bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed gearbox.

On the outside, there are a few design and styling revisions in the form of new twin fins and air intakes at the front. The side body fairing has also gone through a few minor changes. It now features revised bits such as sportier fairing, a muscular fuel tank, a tall windscreen, rear-view mirror integrated front turn indicators, a step-up saddle, and a twin-pod exhaust outlet.

The new SuperSport 950 is likely to be launched in India in two variants – Standard and S, for the record the same trims are already sold in the international markets. Both variants vary from each other based on the use of different hardware components. While the standard trim gets 43mm USD Marzocchi front forks and a Sachs rear mono-shock, the higher-spec S gets a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension setup and a passenger seat cover as standard.

Some of the standard features on both models include LED lighting, a single-sided swingarm, a 4.3-inch full-TFT display, raised handlebars, a revised seat, three-spoke 'Y' aluminium wheels, and the Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres.

As far as pricing goes, expect the new bike to cost upwards of ₹12.08 lakh (ex-showroom).