Ducati reveals 2022 Streetfighter V4 SP with improved power-to-weight ratio

Apart from the brand new Ducati Streetfighter V2, the iconic Italian motorcycle maker has also revealed the 2022 Streetfighter V4 SP motorcycle that comes out as an even more performance-oriented counterpart to the existing Streetfighter V4 S motorcycle.

Ducati informs that the new Streetfighter V4 SP will be limitedly available.

It will be the top-of-the-line Streetfighter V4 SP with an even further improved power-to-weight ratio against the leader Streetfighter V4 S. “The new Streetfighter V4 SP is the most adrenaline-pumping naked to ever roll its wheels off the production line in Borgo Panigale," says Ducati.

The new flagship naked hooligan has been rolled out with a dedicated livery and premium equipment derived from the Superleggera V4. Moreover, the bike also weighs lesser than the Streetfighter V4 S by 3 kg at 196 kg (in running order).

It comes equipped with 5 split-spoke carbon rims, 1.4 kg lighter than the forged aluminum units seen on the Streetfighter V4 S. These wheels are claimed to reduce the inertia by 26% at the front and 46% at the rear, making the bike significantly more agile and lighter in terms of handling. Moreover, what makes the new SP-badged Streetfighter V4 stand out is the use of the exclusive Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers.

The heart of the new Streetfighter V4 SP continues to remain the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale with 208 hp and 123 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. Needless to say, the engine is compliant with Euro-5 emission norms. The Desmosedici Stradale on the bike comes fitted with the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch which the company claims helps in delivering a better anti-hopping function, even in the most aggressive downshifts.

There is no confirmation if it will be introduced in the Indian market anytime soon.