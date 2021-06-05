Kawasaki has rolled out new offers and discounts on its motorcycle range. The new discount offers are available until June 30.

The company has introduced two types of discount vouchers - the 'Off-Road' voucher and the 'New Beginning' voucher. As the name suggests, its Off-Road voucher is applicable on its dirt bikes including KLX110, KLX140 and KX100, while the New Beginning vouchers are applicable on the bikes such as the Vulkan S, Versys 650, Ninja 1000SX and W800.

The discount voucher on the Kawasaki bikes can be redeemed against the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. The Vulcan S has a minimum ₹20,000 discount available, while the Kawasaki bikes such as Versys 650, Ninja 1000SX, W800 and KLX110 have ₹30,000 discount. The KLX140 and KX100 have discounts of ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki has also recently rolled out the pricing of its flagship H2R motorcycle. The track-only motorcycle has been priced at ₹79.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For the record, previously, the bike was priced at ₹75.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). (More details here)



