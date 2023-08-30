HT Auto
Catch them young: Royal Enfield to open track school for budding racers in India

With an aim to make racing and motorsports more accessible for budding aspirants, Royal Enfield is introducing open track schools for them. After the success of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, the two-wheeler manufacturer aims to nurture the racing culture in the country and encourage young racers to take up track racing.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2023, 15:58 PM
These Royal Enfield rack schools are set to begin on September 9 - 10 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
These Royal Enfield rack schools are set to begin on September 9 - 10 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

These track schools are set to begin on September 9 - 10 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, on October 15 in Bangalore, on November 5 in Kolhapur, and November 26 in Ahmedabad. The schools will train riders to overcome challenges and enhance their riding skills, helping them become better and safer motorcyclists on the road as well as on the racetrack.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 motorcycle leaked ahead of launch

The Royal Enfield track schools for young racers will become a part of the already long list of the brand's global motorsports programme.
The Royal Enfield track schools for young racers will become a part of the already long list of the brand's global motorsports programme.
The Royal Enfield track schools for young racers will become a part of the already long list of the brand's global motorsports programme.
The Royal Enfield track schools for young racers will become a part of the already long list of the brand's global motorsports programme.

Riders will train in challenging and supervised environment on a Royal Enfield GT650 twin-cylinder motorcycle. They will be trained by racing specialists. A total of three packages will be offered to choose from - GT Experience, GT Track and GT Race. These are a one- to two-day riding program with different levels of training, as required by the budding racer.

The track schools for young racers will become a part of the already long list of the brand's global motorsports programme. These include the GT Cup, the Build. Train. Race, women's racing programmes, American Flat Track team in the US, DTRA flat track racing in the UK, drag racing in Europe and India, and Slide Schools in six countries.

The introduction of track schools is a significant move by the company because in recent years, racing has acquired immense popularity in India. These schools aim to further fuel the passion and popularity of racing. These will also serve as a stepping stone for young racers who desire to compete in future Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup competition in the future.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2023, 15:58 PM IST
TAGS: racer Royal Enfield GT Royal Enfield GT650

