HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bounce Infinity Ties Up With Bpcl, To Offer Ev Battery Swaps At Petrol Pumps

Bounce Infinity ties up with BPCL, to offer EV battery swaps at petrol pumps

Bounce Infinity will offer the technology where customers can drive in an EV that runs on swappable batteries, leave the discharged unit at the facility and drive away with one that is fully recharged.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 03:41 PM
Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce Infinity.
Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce Infinity.
Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce Infinity.
Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce Infinity.

Indian EV startup Bounce Infinity has joined hands with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to install EV battery swapping facilities at the oil retailer's petrol pumps across the country. The strategic partnership between the two entities will offer more than 20,000 petrol pumps with such facilities spread across around 10 cities. Bounce Infinity is one of the electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India to use swappable batteries for its EVs.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bounce Infinity E1 (HT Auto photo)
Bounce Infinity E1
Electric Bikes | Manual
₹0.45 - 0.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Kollegio (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Kollegio
₹45,990 - 53,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Stella Automobili Sa 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Stella Automobili Sa 1000
₹46,000 - 60,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Evolet Derby (HT Auto photo)
Evolet Derby
₹46,499 - 70,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus (HT Auto photo)
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus
₹46,900 - 66,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Geliose Hope (HT Auto photo)
Geliose Hope
₹46,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Bounce Infinity's battery swapping technology, which will be used at BPCL retails, will cater to both electric two-wheelers as well as three-wheelers. Besides Bounce Infinity, several other electric two-wheeler manufacturers use similar technology for their products which include brands like Okinawa Autotech and Simple Energy. 

Speaking on the tie-up with BCPL, Vivekananda Hallakere, CEO at Bounce Infinity, said, “This partnership reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and pollution-free country by making our network accessible to consumers at the same scale and convenience as refuelling." Bounce Infinity has already facilitated more than one million battery swaps in India so far.

PS Ravi, Executive Director In-Charge (Retail) at BPCL, said, “We are delighted to partner with Bounce Infinity, a leading start up offering innovative and state-of-the art smart battery swapping solutions for 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler EV customers.

The battery swapping technology offers peace of mind to customers wary of long charging hours for their EVs. The batteries used in this technology are similar to using detachable battery on devices, which can be replaced when it the juice ends. Bounce Infinity will offer the technology where customers can drive in an EV that runs on swappable batteries, leave the discharged unit at the facility and drive away with one that is fully recharged.

Battery swapping technology, which is also used globally, is one of the ways to keep the cost of an EV down. However, these batteries are not large in size and, hence, do not offer the kind of range other EVs with fixed batteries can offer.

 

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 03:41 PM IST
TAGS: Bounce Bounce Infinity BPCL Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited EVs Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Up to 2 years in waiting for XUV700 but here's what Mahindra is doing about it
Up to 2 years in waiting for XUV700 but here's what Mahindra is doing about it
Volkswagen searching US sites for Scout electric pickup factory
Volkswagen searching US sites for Scout electric pickup factory
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
Porsche to enter used car business in India amid rising sales of luxury cars
Porsche to enter used car business in India amid rising sales of luxury cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city