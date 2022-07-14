BMW G 310 RR leaked fully undisguised ahead of launch tomorrow

BMW G 310 RR will come out as a rival to the likes of the KTM RC 390 and the TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW Motorrad's G 310 RR will go on sale in India tomorrow (July 15th). The bike has now been leaked online ahead of its official introduction. The latest images surfacing on the internet have revealed all the previously unknown exterior design details of the bike.

As teased previously, the motorcycle will feature a tri-tone colour pattern in BMW's signature red, blue and white combination. Also, the motorcycle will have no design differences when compared to its donor motorcycle - TVS Apache RR 310. As the spy image (above) suggests, the frame will continue to be seen dipped in red, with wheels in all-black, while the rear monoshock will be seen in white.

Needless to say, the new G 310 RR will be more or less the same bike as the Apache RR 310, along with a new paint theme and brand logo. Also, expect the bike to feature the same engine, transmission and cycleparts. A previous teaser has confirmed that the G 310 RR will also get an Apache-like vertical instrumental cluster. However, there will be a new starting sequence with a BMW logo and console graphics to mark the differentiation between both models.

BMW Motorrad India has started the official pre-launch bookings for the motorcycle and the customers will also be provided an option to purchase the new bike at zero down payment and low monthly payments, starting at ₹3,999.

In terms of pricing, the G 310 RR is likely to cost close to ₹2.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which will place it right in between the BS 6-compliant G 310 R ( ₹2.65 lakh) and G 310 GS ( ₹3.05 lakh) pricing.

