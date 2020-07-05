BGauss unveils B8 and A2 electric scooters

BGauss has announced two new electric scooters - B8 and A2. Both the scooters will be manufactured in Chakan, near Pune.

The sales on the new BGauss scooters will commence in August. The electric scooters will be priced in the range of ₹50,000 and ₹1.4 lakh.

The BGauss B8 will be available in three variants, while the BGauss A2 will be sold in two variants.

The B8 is the higher-spec model with a 1,900-watt, hub-mounted motor and a 1.45kWh battery. It can either be had with a lead-acid battery (7-8 hour charging time) or a lithium-ion battery (with a 3 hour charging time), the latter is removable. Its variant list will comprise the base lead-acid variant, the mid-spec lithium-ion variant and there will also be an LI Technology variant.

While all the three variants sport a top-speed of 50 kmph, the top-spec model will get features such as navigation assist, ride metrics, remote diagnostics, live tracking, geo-fencing and more. As per the official claims, the lead-acid model delivers a full range of 78 km, while the lithium-ion models have a full range of 70 km.

BGauss B8

The BGauss A2 features a 250-watt motor and is capable of achieving a top-speed of 25 kmph. It can also be had with either a lead-acid battery (7-8 hours charge time) or a 1.29kWh lithium-ion battery that consumes about 2-3 hours to charge.

Both the BGauss B8 and A2 get three riding modes and will be available in three colour choices - blue, white and grey colours. The company says that it will offer features such as anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, LED instrument panel, DRLs, keyless start, a centralised seat lock, USB charging, a Reverse Assist, side stand sensor and more.