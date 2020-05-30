Electric bikes and trikes to drive changes in transportation

Most of the world’s electric vehicles have two or three wheels, and the number of passenger vehicles won’t catch up anytime soon, BloombergNEF forecasts in its 2020 Electric Vehicle Outlook.

More than 180 million electric bikes and trikes are already in use, and BNEF predicts there will be almost 600 million by 2040.

China accounts for the bulk of two-wheeler electrification, but sales are growing rapidly in markets like Taiwan, Vietnam and India.

