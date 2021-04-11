KTM, the premium biker maker from Austria has revealed the limited-spec 1290 Super Duke RR motorcycle. The production run of the new Super Duke RR will be limited to just 500 units worldwide.

The key highlight of the new 1290 Super Duke RR is its 1301cc V-twin engine which has been tuned to produce a massive 180 bhp of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. As per KTM, it is the most powerful V-Twin engine to have ever blessed a naked motorbike. If that doesn't suffice, how about 180 kg weight - lending it an incredible power-to-weight ratio of 1:1. At this figure, the new Super Duke RR is close to 9 kg lighter than the regular Super Duke R model.

(Also Read: KTM RC390 de-listed from company website. New-gen model incoming?)

To achieve the massive reduction in overall weight, the company has used several high-spec components. For starters, the wheels have gone under the knife, thus come out to be 1.5 kg lighter. These are shod with sticky Michelin Power Cup2 tyres. Further reduction in weight is courtesy of the carbon fibre body work and subframe. In addition to that, there is a new Lithium-ion battery unit which is 2.5 kg lighter than the previously used unit.

(Also Read: KTM reveals new 1290 Super Adventure R for 2021)

KTM has also changed performance parts to make the full use of all the power the bike has. Its suspension kit gets a fully adjustable WP Apex Pro 7548 Close Cartridge fork which is complemented by an adjustable WP Apex Pro 7117 steering damper. Moreover, the Apex Pro 7746 Shock takes care of suspension duties at the rear end. For the record, this unit is a custom fit on the Super Duke RR. motorcycle.