KTM has revealed the new flagship ADV - 1290 Super Adventure R for the international market. The new R-spec model is going to sit above the 1290 Super Adventure model and will be the most expensive bike in the lineup.

(Also Read: 2021 KTM 890 Duke breaks cover: All you need to know)

As the 'R' in the model name suggests, the bike will come kitted with a number of more performance-focused accessories and parts. The bike also adorns new bodywork which is said to improve its overall aerodynamics. At the front, the motorcycle now features a smaller and sharper fascia, which goes along with the slimmer geometry of the bike.

It sources power from a V-Twin Euro 5 compliant motor which delivers 160 bhp of maximum power. The powertrain has been revised for better delivery and so is the gearbox which is claimed to be quicker. It also gets Quickshifter as an added performance accessory. Moreover, the engine has also turned lighter by 1.6 kgs.

The new Super Adventure R gets a fully adjustable WP XPLOR 48 mm front fork (220 mm travel) paired with a WP PDS rear shock. It rolls on Alpina spoked aluminum wheels which come shod with Bridgestone tyres.

The equipment list on the bike includes a new 7-inch TFT dash which can be paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth and communicate with the free KTM My Ride smartphone app. The electronics package on the new ADV includes six-axis IMU, traction control, motor slip regulation, offroad ABS, stability control and five riding modes - Rain, Street, Sport, Offroad and one personal Rally mode.

(Also Read: Next-generation KTM RC 125 spied: Key changes explained)

The Austrian bike maker will start retailing the new ADV in Europe and US markets in the next few months. However, it won't be made available in the Indian market anytime soon.