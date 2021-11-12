Bajaj to discontinue Pulsar 220F soon: Rumour

A few recent reports have suggested that Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be discontinued as the final batch of the motorcycle has been rolled out of the production lines. This discontinuation was being expected as Bajaj recently introduced its new Pulsar 250 models - Pulsar N250 and Bajaj F250.

Launched in 2007, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F hardly had any rivals in the domestic market courtesy of its semi-faired look, tall windscreen and upright handlebar setup that gave the user extended touring abilities.

The upright modern look packed with a powerful engine made the motorcycle a seemingly go-to-option for young bikers. Bajaj's new Pulsar F250 which is being seen as a 220F descendant is also being claimed as the biggest Pulsar model. Pulsar 220F that featured a 220 cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine generated a power output of 20.4 bhp of maximum power at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 18.55 Nm at 7000 rpm, whereas the newly launched F250 comes with a bigger 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that can create power 24.5 PS at 8750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm.

Both the motorcycles feature a five-speed transmission system and similar wheelbase lengths. The new Pulsar also offers the user a range of new features such as a standard slipper clutch, infinity display, LED Projector Unipod Headlamp, and also a USB Mobile Charging.

Since the final batch of Pulsar 220F units is out, it is being guessed that the company will pull its plug from this product till the stocks last at the dealerships. Currently, the price of the former stands at ₹133,907 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the price of the new Pulsar F250 stands at ₹140,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).