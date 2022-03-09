Bajaj Pulsar NS160 spotted with black wheels

HT Auto
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will get new black paint for the alloy wheels.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 08:57 AM
Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the introduction of the new Pulsar NS160 in the country soon. The motorcycle has now been caught behind the camera lens for the first very time sporting some minor exterior tweaks. The motorcycle was seen parked at a dealership yard, indicating that the company has started dispatching the motorcycle, and launch is likely to take place soon. 

The new spy image suggests that the bike will get a new paint for the alloy wheels. While previously the motorcycle was launched with white coloured wheels, the updated bike will get black wheels. Apart from adding new colour on the wheels, the bike is also likely to receive more cushioning on the seats. Save for these changes, the motorcycle is likely to remain more or less the same. The company may continue along with existing colour options - white, red, and grey. It continues to sport the same muscular looks featuring an aggressive halogen headlight, muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, split seats, split rear grab rail, engine cowl, backlit switchgear and alloy wheels.

(Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 road test review: Best Pulsar yet?)

In terms of mechanicals, the motorcycle was updated with a slightly revised 160.3 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, Twin Spark engine back in 2020. This engine will be continued in the new bike as well. It has been rated to push out 17.2 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and features fuel-injection system which has enabled it to achieve BS 6 emission compliance.

The Bajaj Pulsar 160NS is close rival to the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS 6. 

 

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar Pulsar NS160 Bajaj Pulsar NS 2022 Pulsar NS160
