Bajaj Auto has hiked the pricing of the Dominar 400 BS 6 once again in the Indian market. The flagship model from Pune based bike maker now costs ₹1,97,758 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle is now costlier by ₹1,500 against the previous retail price. This is the third cost revision for the bike since its introduction.

Save for the price change, rest of the details on the bike remain the same. In terms of the features, the bike continues with its twin-barrel exhaust system, Diamond finished alloys, split seats, split rear grab rails, full-LED lighting, digital instrument cluster and a small LCD unit which comes placed on the fuel tank.

Mechanically, it uses an updated 373.3 cc single-cylinder, DOHC engine which is a fuel-injected unit. The engine produces 40 PS of maximum power at 8,650 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes married to a 6-speed gearbox and features slipper clutch as well.

Its cycleparts include a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm rear disc. It also gets dual-channel ABS. The suspension kit features 43 mm USD front fork, and a multi-step adjustable monoshock sits at the back. Some of the key rivals to stand against the Dominar 400 include the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the KTM 250 Duke.

The company has recently registered 'Neuron' nameplate which has triggered speculations across the internet hinting that Bajaj Auto is the latest to group up against Royal Enfield. (More details here)