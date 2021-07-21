Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter to open for bookings in three new Indian cities

Bajaj Auto is all geared up to extend the availability of its Chetak Electric scooter in more Indian cities. The company will commence booking of the Chetak electric in three new Indian cities including - Mysore, Mangalore, and Aurangabad on July 22nd.

The interested customers from these cities will be able to book the scooter at a token amount of ₹2,000. The new announcement comes hot on the heels of the Chetak launching in Nagpur last week. Previously in April 2021, Bajaj has also announced the entry of the Chetak in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The Pune-based automaker aims to make the electric scooter available in 22 Indian cities by next year.

The Chetak Electric is a rival to the likes of the TVS iQube and Ather 450X battery-powered scooters. It is propelled by a 3.8kW motor that draws energy from a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. This motor is capable of propelling the scooter to a top speed of 70 kmph. It has a full range of 95km, which varies depend up on the selected mode (Sport mode and Eco mode). The scooter can be charged at home through a conventional 5A power socket.

Some of its key features include full LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, illuminated switchgear, and it gets smartphone app functionalities as well.

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is featured in two variants - Urbane and Premium. While Urbane has been priced at ₹1.42 lakh, the Premium retails at ₹1.44 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Pune).