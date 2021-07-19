From Ather to Ola and more, 5 real factors to consider before buying e-scooter

Charging infrastructure
Petrol is expensive but petrol is also available just a short ride away from any location in Indian cities. That is not the case for electric scooters and bikes, not currently anyway.
While you may choose to install a charging unit at home, you will have to keep an eye out on range when moving away, just so that the electric scooter still has enough juice to get you home.
Public infrastructure for EVs is improving, yes. But even in big cities, charging stations are few and far across at present.
And then there is the question of charging at home if you are on the upper floors of an apartment. Will your housing society allow you to get a charging point installed in the parking? Will the location of such a point have protection from elements? Check these details before investing in an electric scooter or bike.