From Ather to Ola and more, 5 real factors to consider before buying e-scooter

Electric scooters and motorcycles are expected to pave the way for India's battery-powered future of mobility and a number of new and big players are already making their presence known. With Ola Electric receiving one lakh orders in just 24 hours since opening bookings, it is clear that there is a large market there for the taking and that interest for e-two wheelers is sizeable. Other formidable players in this space include Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ather, Bajaj, TVS, Revolt Motors, among others.

With fuel prices at record levels and showing no signs of retracting, e-two wheelers may make perfect sense to keep household budget in check. And with many states announcing subsidies, the models available are also cheaper than ever before. In fact prices are now almost comparable with conventional scooters.

But what are some of the real-world challenges that you need to keep in mind before bringing home an electric scooter? Here is a guide to help you make an informed decision. Do note that this is only suggestive in nature and the points are not cast in stone.