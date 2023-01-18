Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag V4 cruiser showcased, launch this year

China’s Benda Motorcycles will arrive in India later this year through Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) and the company has showcased its upcoming offering at the Auto Expo 2023. One of the key models on display is the Benda Dark Flag V4 cruiser. The upcoming offering was unveiled in China in November last year and is set to go on sale in its home market in June 2023. The cruiser is expected to arrive in India towards the end of the year.

The Benda Dark Flag brings a V-type four-cylinder engine on a budget. The cruiser uses a 496 cc liquid-cooled V4 motor that develops 52.8 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 42 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a dry weight of 231 kg, which makes it hefty.

The 496 cc V4 engine on the Dark Flag produces 52.8 bhp and 42 Nm of peak torque

The Benda Dark Flag also stands out owing to its low-slung design. The model measures 2,330 mm in length, 907 mm in width and 1,110 mm in height. The wheelbase is a long 1,575 mm. The styling is attractive with plenty of highlights like the LED headlamp, vertically-stacked dual exhausts, step-up style split seat, and a tear-drop shaped 16-litre fuel tank.

The other big feature on the Dark Flag is the inclusion of an air suspension. Mostly seen on premium cars, this will be the first-of-its-kind feature on a motorcycle. Other hardware components include USD front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a single disc at the front and rear respectively but only gets single-channel ABS. The bike rides on 16-inch wheels with a 130 section tyre at the front and a wider 150 section tyre at the rear.

The Benda Dark Flag V4 also comes with air suspension, which will be a first on any motorcycle in the segment

Benda is expected to arrive in India in the second half of the year and its motorcycles will be locally assembled by AARI. Expect prices to be under ₹8 lakh for the upcoming range of premium motorcycles.

