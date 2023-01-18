HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor Rivalling Benda Lfc700 4 Cylinder Cruiser Showcased

Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased

Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), part of the Mahavir Group, has showcased a host of brands at the Auto Expo 2023, which includes Chinese motorcycle maker Benda. The company has displayed a host of products at the expo and one of the standout models grabbing everyone’s attention is the LFC700 middleweight cruiser and it will rival the newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the same segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2023, 14:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India
The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India
The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India
The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India

The highlight on the Benda LFC700 is its engine. The cruiser draws power from a 680 cc four-cylinder engine that develops 91 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Globally, the LFC700 is available in two variants - standard and a wide-tyre alternative. AARI has showcased the latter at the Auto Expo.

Also Read : Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know

The Benda LFC700 gets power cruiser styling with sharp lines and a floating seat
The Benda LFC700 gets power cruiser styling with sharp lines and a floating seat
The Benda LFC700 gets power cruiser styling with sharp lines and a floating seat
The Benda LFC700 gets power cruiser styling with sharp lines and a floating seat

The LFC700 stands out with its power-cruiser design complete with the spherical LED headlamp with a turbine-inspired cover. The model is low-slung, in keeping with the cruiser bodystyle with a single floating seat, adding to its good looks. The frame and swingarm get powder coating, while the wide 20-litre fuel tank adds to the muscular appeal. The under-belly exhaust gets squared tips that add to the distinctive styling elements on the motorcycle. The LFC700 rides on a 19-inch, 130 mm wide front tyre, while the rear gets an 18-inch wheel that’s 310 mm wide. The rear tyre certainly grabs your attention. The dry weight stands at 275 kg.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Super Chief Limited (HT Auto photo)
Indian Super Chief Limited
1890 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹22.82 - 22.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco T1 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco T1
₹56,772 - 61,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Soco Cumini (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini
₹90,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Komaki Super (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Super
₹29,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Benda, which is a part of China’s QJ Motor Group, claims a top speed of 195 kmph. Other hardware components include USD front forks from KYB and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from Brembo dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard on the power-cruiser. The Benda LFC700 is priced around 5.57 lakh (CNY 48,500) in China. AARI has not confirmed if it plans to bring the LFC700 to the Indian market. That said, the power-cruiser will be priced on the premium end with the model most likely to be locally assembled upon its arrival.

The Benda LFC700 is powered by a 680 cc four-cylinder motor tuned for 91 bhp and 63 Nm of peak torque. The dry weight is a hefty 270 kg.
The Benda LFC700 is powered by a 680 cc four-cylinder motor tuned for 91 bhp and 63 Nm of peak torque. The dry weight is a hefty 270 kg.
The Benda LFC700 is powered by a 680 cc four-cylinder motor tuned for 91 bhp and 63 Nm of peak torque. The dry weight is a hefty 270 kg.
The Benda LFC700 is powered by a 680 cc four-cylinder motor tuned for 91 bhp and 63 Nm of peak torque. The dry weight is a hefty 270 kg.

At present, AARI retails Benelli, Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor, in India through its dealer network. The company introduced Benelli bicycles and Italian premium motorcycle brand MBP (Moto Bologna Passione) at the Auto Expo 2023.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 14:43 PM IST
TAGS: auto expo auto expo 2023 Benda LFC700 QJ Motor Group Benda
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

BMW X7 facelift makes its way to India
BMW X7 facelift makes its way to India
These are beautiful Lexus concepts from Auto Expo 2023
These are beautiful Lexus concepts from Auto Expo 2023
Upcoming TVS iQube ST showcased at Auto Expo 2023, ahead of launch
Upcoming TVS iQube ST showcased at Auto Expo 2023, ahead of launch
Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased
Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased
In pics: Lexus LF-30 is most beautiful concept from Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Lexus LF-30 is most beautiful concept from Auto Expo 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city