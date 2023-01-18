Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased

Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), part of the Mahavir Group, has showcased a host of brands at the Auto Expo 2023, which includes Chinese motorcycle maker Benda. The company has displayed a host of products at the expo and one of the standout models grabbing everyone’s attention is the LFC700 middleweight cruiser and it will rival the newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the same segment.

The highlight on the Benda LFC700 is its engine. The cruiser draws power from a 680 cc four-cylinder engine that develops 91 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Globally, the LFC700 is available in two variants - standard and a wide-tyre alternative. AARI has showcased the latter at the Auto Expo.

The Benda LFC700 gets power cruiser styling with sharp lines and a floating seat

The LFC700 stands out with its power-cruiser design complete with the spherical LED headlamp with a turbine-inspired cover. The model is low-slung, in keeping with the cruiser bodystyle with a single floating seat, adding to its good looks. The frame and swingarm get powder coating, while the wide 20-litre fuel tank adds to the muscular appeal. The under-belly exhaust gets squared tips that add to the distinctive styling elements on the motorcycle. The LFC700 rides on a 19-inch, 130 mm wide front tyre, while the rear gets an 18-inch wheel that’s 310 mm wide. The rear tyre certainly grabs your attention. The dry weight stands at 275 kg.

Benda, which is a part of China’s QJ Motor Group, claims a top speed of 195 kmph. Other hardware components include USD front forks from KYB and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from Brembo dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard on the power-cruiser. The Benda LFC700 is priced around ₹5.57 lakh (CNY 48,500) in China. AARI has not confirmed if it plans to bring the LFC700 to the Indian market. That said, the power-cruiser will be priced on the premium end with the model most likely to be locally assembled upon its arrival.

The Benda LFC700 is powered by a 680 cc four-cylinder motor tuned for 91 bhp and 63 Nm of peak torque. The dry weight is a hefty 270 kg.

At present, AARI retails Benelli, Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor, in India through its dealer network. The company introduced Benelli bicycles and Italian premium motorcycle brand MBP (Moto Bologna Passione) at the Auto Expo 2023.

