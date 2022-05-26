Ather 450X now gets optional Tyre Pressure Monitoring System at ₹5,000

Ather Energy has announced the launch of the new TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) for its 450X electric scooter. This feature is currently only restricted to high-end touring bikes and cars. As per Ather, TPMS is more necessary a feature for electric vehicles than traditional international combustion-powered vehicles. Since electric vehicles are majorly charged at home, unlike ICE vehicles that are needed to be taken to fuel stations for refuelling. These stations always offer free air checkups and refill, but electric vehicle owners don't regularly go to these stations so remain uninformed of the tyre pressures.

Ather's new TPMS featured has been added as an optional accessory priced at ₹5,000. It has been housed inside the wheel replacing the valve stem. This is better than traditional systems with sensors outside the wheel as it negates miscreants from tampering with the system. However, the battery of this system can only be replaced by taking off the tyre.

This system has been directly connected with the scooter instrument console as well as the company's smartphone application. Moreover, it features colour-coded indications within the dashboard and app wherein red, orange and white denote low, medium and full pressure. Ather recommends 30 PSI of pressure at the front wheel and 32 PSI at the rear.

Previously Ather also rolled out its latest OTA software updates that offer a new ride mode called SmartEco ride. As per the company, this mode offers true range without compromising performance. The updates, which are available on Ather’s Atherstack software, have been implemented across its range of 450 and 450X electric scooters.

