HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Sr Max250 Hpe Breaks Cover As A Premium, Performance Scooter

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE is a rival to the likes of performance scooters such as Keeway Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i which were also launched in India earlier this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 10:04 AM
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China. 
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China. 
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China. 
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China. 

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE model has been launched in the market of China as ‘High-Performance Edition’ of the standard model. The new variant aims to take the performance levels a notch higher thanks to the new equipment and features.

At the heart of the Aprilia SR Max250 HPE sits a 244cc, liquid-cooled engine which delivers a healthy 25.8bhp and 22.5Nm. The overall power output from this powertrain is on the higher side when compared to the segment rivals including the Keeway Vieste 300i which is also sold in India. This powertrain is responsible for delivering 18.8bhp of power and 22Nm of torque with its 278cc mill.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Aprilia Sr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sr 125
124.45 cc
₹90,741 - 1.02 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sr 160
160.03 cc
₹99,999 - 1.19 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200 - 71,248 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Piaggio hikes prices of Aprilia scooters in India. Check details)

On the outside, the new Aprilia SR Max250 HPE gets a fairly sportier styling that matches its aggravated performance. Sharp and sporty-looking body panels along with a large windscreen and spacious-looking seats for both the rider and pillion. Also, the scooter gets a matching exterior paint theme that highlights the creases and body details quite smartly.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There is also a huge, tinted windscreen at the front that apart from giving the scooter a more complete look, should also help the rider from windblast at higher speeds.

As far as the feature list is concerned, the scooter comes with a range of equipment and features. It has been given a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster which shows a host of information and provides an access to riding modes Eco and Sport. Moreover, the scooter also gets Aprilia’s traction control system as standard. For the braking duties, the scooter uses a 260mm front and 240mm rear disc setup along with a dual-channel ABS. The suspension kit includes telescopic forks up front and a pair of gas-charged shocks for the rear.

The scooter is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. However, it will be a fitting rival to the performance scooters such as Keeway Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i which were launched in India earlier this year.

 

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Aprilia Aprilia India Aprilia SR Max250 SR Max 250 HPE
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV variants, colours revealed
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV variants, colours revealed
Vulnerability on Honda cars lets hackers unlock doors, start engine
Vulnerability on Honda cars lets hackers unlock doors, start engine
Nitin Gadkari says govt planning electric highway between Delhi, Mumbai
Nitin Gadkari says govt planning electric highway between Delhi, Mumbai
Makers of world's first electric, autonomous tractor eyes Indian farming expanse
Makers of world's first electric, autonomous tractor eyes Indian farming expanse

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city