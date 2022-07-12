Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE is a rival to the likes of performance scooters such as Keeway Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i which were also launched in India earlier this year.

Aprilia SR Max250 HPE model has been launched in the market of China as ‘High-Performance Edition’ of the standard model. The new variant aims to take the performance levels a notch higher thanks to the new equipment and features.

At the heart of the Aprilia SR Max250 HPE sits a 244cc, liquid-cooled engine which delivers a healthy 25.8bhp and 22.5Nm. The overall power output from this powertrain is on the higher side when compared to the segment rivals including the Keeway Vieste 300i which is also sold in India. This powertrain is responsible for delivering 18.8bhp of power and 22Nm of torque with its 278cc mill.

On the outside, the new Aprilia SR Max250 HPE gets a fairly sportier styling that matches its aggravated performance. Sharp and sporty-looking body panels along with a large windscreen and spacious-looking seats for both the rider and pillion. Also, the scooter gets a matching exterior paint theme that highlights the creases and body details quite smartly.

There is also a huge, tinted windscreen at the front that apart from giving the scooter a more complete look, should also help the rider from windblast at higher speeds.

As far as the feature list is concerned, the scooter comes with a range of equipment and features. It has been given a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster which shows a host of information and provides an access to riding modes Eco and Sport. Moreover, the scooter also gets Aprilia’s traction control system as standard. For the braking duties, the scooter uses a 260mm front and 240mm rear disc setup along with a dual-channel ABS. The suspension kit includes telescopic forks up front and a pair of gas-charged shocks for the rear.

The scooter is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. However, it will be a fitting rival to the performance scooters such as Keeway Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i which were launched in India earlier this year.

