All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to launch today: Price expectation

Royal Enfield will be announcing the pricing of the new-generation Classic 350 in the Indian market later today (Wednesday). The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 will bring a host of changes for the company's most-selling retro cruiser. Classic 350 will continue to rival the likes of the bikes

such as Honda H'Ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale and several offerings from Jawa Motorcycles.

(Also Read: Honda CB200X vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Which makes more sense?)

The all-new Classic 350 will be based on the previously announced Meteor 350 motorcycle. It will feature the same J-platform and will source other key components from the Meteor.

Previous spy images have revealed that the new-gen Classic 350 will be the next bike from the Chennai-based retro bikemaker to feature the Tripper turn by turn Navigation system. It will also sport a new meter cluster feature a fuel gauge, unlike the last-gen model.

The bike is most likely to get the same 349 cc single-cylinder, DOHC engine that's found on the Meteor without any tweak or performance update. If such is the case, the bike will continue to push out the same output and will come mated to a 5-speed transmission unit.

(Also Read: Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan's final design leaked via clay model)

Price Expectation:

The new-gen Classic 350 is most likely to start somewhere from around Rs1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), and extend up to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). More details will be out later today.