HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ahead Of Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorbike Launch, Community Building Begins

Ahead of Ultraviolette F77 electric motorbike launch, community building begins

Ultraviolette F77 electric motorbike has already received over 60,000 booking interests while deliveries will begin in the first half of 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 02:51 PM
First community meetup for Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike
First community meetup for Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike
First community meetup for Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike
First community meetup for Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike

Electric motorcycle startup Ultraviolette hosted its first community meetup at the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru. The community building initiative comes ahead of the commercial launch of its F77 electric sports bike in H1 of 2022. The company has already received over 60,000 booking interests for the F77 from across the world while deliveries will begin in the first half of 2022.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹ 3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The engagement was held with the aim of bringing like-minded people together to share their thoughts, queries and interests around the F77 e-bike. During the event, the EV company's co-founders Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan took the audience through the genesis and development journey of the F77. They briefed them about the vehicle design, battery technology, battery safety, and the the way of building the F77 from ground-up.

(Also read | Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India

The highlight of the engagement session was where the community members got to look at the production ready versions of the motorcycles and spent time exploring several aspects of the the F77. Apart from conversations on charging, range and performance, the founders also addressed queries around real-life challenges that the EV industry needs to address in the country. They also talked about how Ultraviolette is looking at solving these challenges and work towards making EVs mainstream. 

Ultraviolette plans to host several such meetups once every month, beginning with Bengaluru. The company will gradually expand the initiative to other key cities in the country. “While we have been busy with the final testing of the F77, it is time to start engaging with our community of motorcyclists, tech enthusiasts, and just about anyone who believes in a more progressive future," said Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO of the company.

The Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike is claimed to zip to the speed of 96 kmph in 7.7 seconds and has a power of 36 hp.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 02:47 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 Ultraviolette F77 electric bike electric two-wheeler electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Volvo Cars cuts sales forecast for 2022, blame it on microchip shortage
Volvo Cars cuts sales forecast for 2022, blame it on microchip shortage
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
Lexus goes on the hunt for German giants in India. Here's the plan
Lexus goes on the hunt for German giants in India. Here's the plan
Govt to make sure one toll plaza within 60 km radius, says Nitin Gadkari
Govt to make sure one toll plaza within 60 km radius, says Nitin Gadkari
Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price, features, range compared
Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price, features, range compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city