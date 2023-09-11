HT Auto
This new electric motorcycle launched in India, offers 180 km on a single charge

ABZO Motors has launched its first electric motorcycle ABZO VS01, available at a starting price of 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle's pricing goes up to 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 72V 70 Ah lithium-ion battery pack, the new electric motorcycle promises up to 180 km range on a single charge. The motorcycle comes as the latest entrant in the bulging electric two-wheeler space in India which has been dominated by electric scooters, but lately witnessed surging numbers of electric motorcycles as well.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 10:50 AM
ABZO VS01 can run at a top speed of 85 kmph and is available in four different colour options.
ABZO VS01 can run at a top speed of 85 kmph and is available in four different colour options.

The ABZO VS01 electric motorcycle carries a retro-themed cruiser design. Available in four different colour options: Imperial Red, Mountain White, Georgian Bay and Black, the motorcycle comes with design elements like LED headlights and taillamps, a fully digital instrument cluster etc. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. Dimensionally, the motorcycle has a 1,473 mm long wheelbase, 158 mm of ground clearance and 700 mm of seat height.

ABZO VS01 churns out 8.44 bhp peak power and 190 mm of maximum torque. The electric motorcycle has three different riding modes: Eco, Normal and Sports. The speed range in these three riding modes are 45 kmph, 65 kmph and 85 kmph respectively. With a fully charged battery, the electric motorcycle claims to run 180 km. The motorcycle comes with regenerative braking technology, claimed the manufacturer. To get the battery fully charged using a regular charger, it takes six hours and 35 minutes, while it also comes with fast charging technology allowing the motorcycle to be topped up in three hours and 20 minutes.

Suspension duty in the motorcycle is done by telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the back. Braking duty is done by disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, which come paired with a combi-braking system (CBS). It also gets reverse mode for the convenience of the rider.

Speaking about the launch of the ABZO VS01, Kanchi Patel, co-founder of ABZO Motors, said that the motorcycle will be launched across India in a phased manner. He also said that the company has more products in the pipeline. "We aim at broadening our presence in Gujarat and diversifying our product line by adding more products including 2nd bike category - standard bike," Patel said.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2023, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: ABZO VS01 electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility

