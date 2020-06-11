A new Ampere electric scooter to break cover on June 15

Ampere has teased a new electric scooter on its social media platforms. It will break cover on Monday (June 15).

Though no specific information on the upcoming electric scooter is available yet, but expect the scooter to have drum brakes at the front end, a fully-digital instrument cluster with telltale lights on either side, and LED lighting may also be part of the kit. In terms of technical specifications, it might not be radically different than Ampere's current products and may shares the same technical specifications.

Most of the products currently present in the Ampere's line-up have a top-speed ranging from 25 kmph to 55 kmph, and new scooter is also expected to have a similar top-speed. As far as range is concerned, expect no more than 50 km to 70 km, or you may be disappointed. With the launch of the new product, Ampere will have a total of six scooters including the Zeal, Magnus, V48, Reo and Reo Elite.





Ampere is a wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary of Greaves Cotton. It has been manufacturing EVs for over a decade now and enjoys a base of over 50,000 customers.

The company celebrated its 12th-anniversary in May and on this occasion it announced several benefits on its products including a discount up to ₹5,000 off. Besides this, the company also launched an offer of 5-year extended warranty on its high-spec models and 3-year extended warranty on other models. Moreover, Ampere also introduced 1+5 years bumper-to-bumper insurance cover at alluring prices.