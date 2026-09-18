5 motorcycles to get over a compact SUV for a solo road trip

Here are five motorcycles I would choose instead of a compact SUV for a solo road trip.

A motorcycle makes the journey feel more involved. You get better maneuverability, easier access to narrow roads and, in the case of adventure motorcycles, the freedom to explore roads that a typical compact SUV may not be ideal for.

Compact SUVs have become the go-to choice for road trips in India. They are practical, comfortable and offer descent space for luggage. But when the plan is to travel alone, you can probably leave the SUV at home and pick a motorcycle instead.

1 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 EMI starting at just ₹4,300/ month Check Eligibility The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 would be one of the first choices for a solo road trip, particularly if the itinerary involves mountain roads, bad tarmac or the occasional detour onto a trail. The motorcycle is powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 40.02 PS and 40 Nm. It gets a six-speed gearbox, a 17-litre fuel tank and weighs 196 kg. There is also 230 mm of ground clearance, while the suspension offers 200 mm of travel at both ends. The Himalayan 450 also gets a 4-inch TFT display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, switchable ABS and two riding modes. For a solo rider, that combination of range, ground clearance and long-travel suspension makes the Himalayan particularly appealing. It is not just a motorcycle for getting from one city to another. It is built for taking the longer, rougher and more interesting route and that Mana Black version looks amazing.

2 Honda NX500 Honda NX500 EMI starting at just ₹10,300/ month Check Eligibility The Honda NX500 would be my choice for someone whose road trip is largely about covering long distances on highways and good-quality roads, with some rougher sections thrown in. It gets a 471 cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.59 PS and 43 Nm, along with a 17.5-litre fuel tank. Honda has also introduced an E-Clutch version in India, which can reduce clutch usage during starts and gearshifts. The NX500 weighs 199 kg and has the kind of compact dimensions that make it easier to live with than some of the larger adventure motorcycles in this list. What makes the NX500 interesting for touring is its versatility. The parallel-twin engine is refined for highway cruising, while the adventure-bike format gives you a more commanding riding position and enough ability to deal with poor road surfaces. Then there is the reliability factor that comes with a Honda.

3 Honda XL750 Transalp Honda XL750 Transalp EMI starting at just ₹18,100/ month Check Eligibility The Honda XL750 Transalp is where the idea of replacing a compact SUV with a motorcycle starts getting seriously expensive, but it also brings a much bigger performance envelope. The 755 cc parallel-twin engine produces 91.77 PS and 75 Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The current Indian model is available with Honda's E-Clutch system, which allows the rider to start, stop and shift gears without manually operating the clutch lever. The Transalp has a 16.9-litre fuel tank, 212 mm of ground clearance and a 21-inch front wheel with an 18-inch rear wheel. It also gets multiple riding modes, including Sport, Rain and Gravel. This is a motorcycle for someone who wants to cover big distances at a relaxed pace but does not want to be restricted to the tarmac. The combination of a strong twin-cylinder engine, long-travel suspension and adventure-focused chassis makes it well suited to everything from highway touring to exploring remote roads.

4 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE EMI starting at just ₹15,200/ month Check Eligibility The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is another motorcycle that makes a strong case for solo touring, particularly for riders who want serious long-distance ability along with proper off-road capability. Its 776 cc parallel-twin engine produces 84.3 PS and 78 Nm. The motorcycle has a 20-litre fuel tank, weighs 232 kg and uses a 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel. It also gets 220 mm of suspension travel at both ends, adventure riding modes, gravel-specific traction control, hill-hold control and a bash plate. The 20-litre tank is particularly useful for touring because it reduces the need to constantly look for fuel stops. It is also the kind of motorcycle that can comfortably handle a long highway stint before taking you onto a rough mountain road. The downside is its 232 kg weight, but for a rider travelling solo with luggage, it offers the kind of capability that can make remote-road touring much easier.

5 KTM 390 Adventure S KTM 390 Adventure S EMI starting at just ₹5,500/ month Check Eligibility The KTM 390 Adventure S is the motorcycle I would pick for someone who wants their solo road trip to be as entertaining as the destination. It is powered by a 399 cc single-cylinder engine producing 46 PS and 39 Nm. The motorcycle weighs 181 kg, has a 14.5-litre fuel tank and offers a high ground clearance suitable for tackling broken roads and rough terrain. The equipment list is impressive as well. It gets a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, navigation assistance, cruise control, riding modes, cornering ABS, cornering traction control and a bidirectional quickshifter. The 390 Adventure S strikes a nice balance between touring and fun. It is capable enough for a long highway ride but has the performance and chassis to make winding sections of road genuinely enjoyable.

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