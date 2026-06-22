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5 reliable second-hand sedans I’d buy over a new compact SUV

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2026, 16:15 pm
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  • These five second-hand sedans combine reliability, premium features and strong performance, making them compelling alternatives to new compact SUVs.

Honda City Hybrid Drive To Discover 13
The Gap Road in Munnar is a driver’s paradise with its wide lanes, winding roads, and a green cover making for stunning views
Honda City Hybrid Drive To Discover 13
The Gap Road in Munnar is a driver’s paradise with its wide lanes, winding roads, and a green cover making for stunning views
Honda City
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
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Compact SUVs dominate buyer showrooms today, but the used market tells a different story. With a similar budget, buyers can move into a larger, more comfortable and significantly more premium sedan. These cars were expensive when new, and several of them still deliver a level of refinement that many new sub-4-metre SUVs struggle to match.

For buyers willing to spend time finding a well-maintained example with a complete service history, these sedans still make a strong case against many new compact SUVs. The badge, ride quality and highway comfort alone can make the jump worthwhile. However, it is crucial to note that the luxury segment comes with the added baggage of higher maintenance costs. Especially when you're opting for a used model.

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Honda City (2020 onwards)

The fifth-generation Honda City continues to be among the safest bets in the used-car market. It combines a refined engine with strong resale value and low maintenance requirements. Good examples can now be found from around 7.5 lakh onwards.

  • Engine: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
  • Power: 121 bhp
  • Torque: 145 Nm
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual/CVT automatic

The City also offers a spacious cabin and comfortable rear seats, making it a practical family sedan.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Tigor facelift spotted in patent images ahead of launch, gets Tiago-inspired design

Toyota Corolla Altis (2016–2020)

Although currently discontinued in India, the Corolla Altis remains one of the most dependable sedans available in the pre-owned market. Used examples generally start from around 6.5 lakh.

Engine: 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power: 138 bhp

Torque: 173 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed manual/CVT automatic

The Corolla's reputation has largely been built on long-term durability and hassle-free ownership.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (2019 onwards)

The Ciaz remains one of the easiest sedans to find in the used-car market because of its healthy sales numbers over the years. Prices typically start at around 6 lakh.

  • Engine: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
  • Power: 103 bhp
  • Torque: 138 Nm
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual/4-speed automatic

Its strengths include fuel efficiency, affordable maintenance costs and a spacious rear cabin.

Also Read : 5 SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Ford EcoSport

Hyundai Verna (2020 onwards)

The Hyundai Verna balances comfort with performance and remains widely available in the pre-owned market. Clean examples generally start from around 7 lakh.

  • Engine: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
  • Power: 115 bhp
  • Torque: 144 Nm
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual/IVT automatic

The Verna also benefits from a feature-rich cabin and relatively low ownership costs.

Toyota Camry (2015–2019)

The Toyota Camry sits in a more premium segment, but older examples have become surprisingly accessible in the used-car market. Prices generally start from around 10 lakh.

  • Engine: 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
  • Power: 178 bhp
  • Torque: 231 Nm
  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Despite its size and premium positioning, the Camry has built a reputation for dependable mechanicals and strong long-distance comfort.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2026, 16:15 pm IST
TAGS: Corolla Altis

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