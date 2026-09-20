5 motorcycles I would choose instead of a compact SUV for a solo road trip

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A compact SUV may be the obvious choice for a road trip, but travelling alone changes the equation. With no passengers to accommodate and less need for cabin space, I would rather trade four wheels for two and take a motorcycle that makes the journey itself part of the experience. The right middleweight tourer can cover hundreds of kilometres on the highway, tackle rough stretches of road and still feel engaging once the traffic disappears.
These are five motorcycles I would consider over a compact SUV for a solo road trip, covering different approaches to long-distance riding, from road-focused tourers to more capable adventure machines.
These motorcycles cover different interpretations of the solo road-trip brief. The Versys 650 and Tiger Sport 660 lean towards road touring, while the V-Strom 800DE, Transalp and F 900 GS bring progressively stronger adventure credentials. For a solo traveller, that ability to explore beyond the highway is one of the main reasons I would consider a motorcycle over a compact SUV.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 would be my starting point for a road-focused touring motorcycle. It is currently priced at ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The motorcycle uses a 649 cc parallel-twin engine producing 67 PS and 61 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Kawasaki gives it long-travel suspension, a 21-litre fuel tank, 170 mm of ground clearance and a 220 kg kerb weight.
Its 17-inch alloy wheels make it more road-oriented than the hardcore adventure bikes on this list, which is useful when most of the trip involves highways and winding tarmac.
For someone who expects to spend most of the trip on paved roads, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is another compelling option. It starts at ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a 660 cc, three-cylinder engine making 81 PS and 64 Nm.
The Tiger Sport 660 has a 17.2-litre fuel tank, adjustable windscreen, cruise control, cornering ABS, traction control and Triumph Shift Assist. Its 207 kg wet weight also keeps it relatively manageable for a motorcycle of this size.
The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE brings considerably more off-road ability while retaining its touring credentials. Suzuki's current Delhi price is ₹11.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
Its 776 cc parallel-twin engine develops 83 bhp and 78 Nm, while the motorcycle gets a 20-litre fuel tank, 220 mm ground clearance and a 21-inch front wheel. It weighs 232 kg, making it a substantial motorcycle, but its hardware is designed to cope with everything from highways to rough trails.
The Honda XL750 Transalp is positioned as a middleweight adventure tourer and was updated for 2026 with Honda's E-Clutch technology. It costs ₹13.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).
Power comes from a 755 cc parallel-twin engine producing 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a 16.9-litre fuel tank and weighs 216 kg in current specifications, making it a highway-capable motorcycle that can also venture beyond paved roads.
The E-Clutch is particularly useful on long rides because it can automate clutch operation while still allowing conventional manual control.
At the expensive end of this list, the BMW F 900 GS starts at ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
It uses an 895 cc parallel-twin engine that produces 105 hp and 93 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. BMW equips it with a 21-inch front wheel, a 14.5-litre fuel tank and a chassis designed for serious off-road riding.
For a solo traveller who wants to cover long highway distances but also explore trails and mountain routes once the tarmac ends, the F 900 GS offers substantially more scope than a conventional road-biased tourer.
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