5 motorcycles I would choose instead of a compact SUV for a solo road trip

A compact SUV may be the obvious choice for a road trip, but travelling alone changes the equation. With no passengers to accommodate and less need for cabin space, I would rather trade four wheels for two and take a motorcycle that makes the journey itself part of the experience. The right middleweight tourer can cover hundreds of kilometres on the highway, tackle rough stretches of road and still feel engaging once the traffic disappears.

These are five motorcycles I would consider over a compact SUV for a solo road trip, covering different approaches to long-distance riding, from road-focused tourers to more capable adventure machines.

These motorcycles cover different interpretations of the solo road-trip brief. The Versys 650 and Tiger Sport 660 lean towards road touring, while the V-Strom 800DE, Transalp and F 900 GS bring progressively stronger adventure credentials. For a solo traveller, that ability to explore beyond the highway is one of the main reasons I would consider a motorcycle over a compact SUV.