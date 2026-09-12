5 Bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from a 350cc motorcycle

These are the five motorcycles I would consider.

For me, the ideal upgrade would not simply be a bike with a larger engine. I would want a noticeable improvement in performance, highway ability, chassis dynamics or touring capability without moving into a motorcycle that feels unnecessarily large or intimidating.

A 350cc motorcycle is often the sweet spot for everyday riding. The bikes are easy to live with, deliver enough performance for city use and can handle highway trips without feeling completely out of their depth. But after spending a few years on one, the temptation to move up is understandable.

1 Aprilia Tuono 457 Aprilia Tuono 457 EMI starting at just ₹5,500/ month Check Eligibility The Aprilia Tuono 457 would be one of my first choices for someone looking for a proper performance upgrade without going overboard. Its 457cc parallel-twin produces 47.6hp and 43.5Nm, while the bike uses an aluminium chassis, ride-by-wire throttle, adjustable traction control and dual-channel ABS. Aprilia has also focused heavily on keeping the bike light, which makes the performance accessible without making the motorcycle feel cumbersome. That combination makes the Tuono 457 particularly interesting for a 350cc rider. It is quick enough to feel like a genuine step up, but it remains compact and approachable. The upright riding position also makes it considerably more practical than a fully faired sportbike for everyday use.

2 BMW F 450 GS BMW F450 GS EMI starting at just ₹6,500/ month Check Eligibility For riders who spend a lot of time touring, the BMW F 450 GS makes a strong case. The motorcycle uses a newly developed twin-cylinder engine producing 48hp, while BMW claims a kerb weight of just 178kg. Its relatively low weight is particularly appealing because it means the jump from a 350cc road bike does not automatically come with a huge increase in bulk. The GS formula also makes sense for someone who wants one motorcycle that can handle commuting, long-distance riding and rougher roads. The upright riding position and versatility make it a more rounded upgrade than simply moving to a faster street bike.

3 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 EMI starting at just ₹4,400/ month Check Eligibility The Interceptor 650 is perhaps the most obvious upgrade for someone who likes the character of a 350cc motorcycle but wants more engine. The 648cc parallel-twin brings a completely different character compared with most 350cc singles. It also remains relatively straightforward, with the appeal coming from its relaxed performance, classic styling and strong highway ability. The motorcycle also continues to use twin gas-charged rear shocks, keeping the overall package familiar and approachable for riders coming from smaller Royal Enfields. It is not a perfect motorcycle but will be able to do everything that you ask of it.

4 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Kawasaki Ninja 650 EMI starting at just ₹10,800/ month Check Eligibility Sometimes an upgrade should actually feel like an upgrade, and the Ninja 650 delivers exactly that. Its 649cc parallel-twin makes 68PS and 64Nm, giving it a substantial advantage over typical 350cc motorcycles. Kawasaki has also retained a relatively comfortable riding position; despite the full fairing, the Ninja 650 can work as a fairly practical everyday motorcycle. Yes, the Ninja 650 is a significant just but it is also a sizeable jump in performance and a motorcycle that can comfortably handle fast highway riding.

5 Triumph Trident 660 The Triumph Trident 660 would be my wildcard pick because of its three-cylinder engine. The 660cc motor produces 81PS and 64Nm, giving it considerably more performance than any typical 350cc motorcycle. More importantly, the triple-cylinder layout gives the bike a character that neither a single-cylinder nor a parallel-twin motorcycle can quite replicate. The Trident also comes with a strong equipment package, including cornering ABS and traction control, Triumph Shift Assist, cruise control, riding modes and smartphone connectivity. The motorcycle retains the retro looks but comes with modern tech and an engine.

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