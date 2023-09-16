HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 India Bike Week Dates Announced, To Be Held On December 8 9 In Goa

2023 India Bike Week dates announced, to be held on December 8-9 in Goa

India Bike Week, the country’s largest motorcycle festival, is all set to return this year and organisers have announced the dates for the same. India Bike Week 2023 celebrates its 10th edition this year and will be held between December 8 and 9, in Goa. The motorcycle festival has always been native to the beach state, barring the 2021 edition that was held in Lonavla, owing to the COVID-19 norms.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2023, 14:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
India Bike Week 2023 will be held between December 8-9, in Goa
India Bike Week 2023 will be held between December 8-9, in Goa

The 10th edition of India Bike Week promises to be bigger and better. Organised by Seventy EMG, expect to see live music performances, racing competitions, modified machines, workshops, seminars, meet and greets, and more. The event is known for curating some of the best motorcycle activities including the group parades as well as talks by some esteemed motorcyclists from India and the world.

Also Read : Check out the top 5 motorcycles from India Bike Week 2022

IBW 2023 will also hold its famous ‘Chai Pakoda’ rides across the country, which are essentially group rides in 20 cities, leading up to the main two-day festival. The Chai Pakoda rides are scheduled to begin on September 17, 2023. Details on tickets will be announced soon.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2023, 14:09 PM IST
TAGS: motorcycles festivals IBW IBW 2023 India Bike Week India Bike Week 2023

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.