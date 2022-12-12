Check out the top five motorcycles from India Bike Week 2022

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 12, 2022

Auto Engina unveiled its custom Himalayan 822 motorcycle

 It uses custom built engine with two 411 cc cylinders from the Himalayan

Next is the BMW S 1000 RR which has already been launched in India

The engine now puts out 207 bhp and 113 Nm

 It comes with cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades

The KTM 1290 Super Duke R is the flagship naked motorcycle of the brand

Its engine belts out 177 hp and 140 Nm while the motorcycle weighs just 189 kgs

Another KTM bike present at the event was the 890 Adventure R

This middle weight adventure motorcycle's engine puts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm
Harley Davidson Nightster is already launched in the Indian market
Click Here