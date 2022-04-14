HT Auto
2022 Yamaha XSR700 updated with new colours

The new Yamaha XSR700 has been updated with two fresh paint schemes both of which are dual tone.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 05:26 PM
The overall weight of the new Yamaha XSR700 has been upped by 2kg now as it weighs at 188kg.
The overall weight of the new Yamaha XSR700 has been upped by 2kg now as it weighs at 188kg.
The overall weight of the new Yamaha XSR700 has been upped by 2kg now as it weighs at 188kg.
The overall weight of the new Yamaha XSR700 has been upped by 2kg now as it weighs at 188kg.

2022 Yamaha XSR700 motorcycle has been officially revealed for the market of Japan. The latest 2022 model continues to come based on the MT-07 and features some notable changes inside out. These are in-line with the tweaks that XSR900 received late 2021. 

For starters, the bike has been updated with two fresh paint schemes both of which are dual tone. It now gets a new black option with golden graphics including golden wheels, in addition, there is also a white paint scheme with subtle blue highlights on the tank. Both the options have a majorly dark appearance. Apart from these updates, the bike has also been updated with a new full-LED headlamp which comes out a bit smaller than the previous unit. The latest model has also received LED indicators and tail lamp, and a new 3.5-inch TFT screen which has been carried over from its bigger sibling. This comes out as a replacement to the round LCD unit from the last year's model. 

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter launched)

Apart from tweaks to the outer profile, the company has also introduced changes to the mechanicals of the bike. The 688cc, parallel-twin engine has been tweaked to churn out 73.4bhp of power which is down by 1.4bhp against its predecessor. However, the overall peak torque output remains the same at 67Nm. And the transmission also remains the same 6-speed unit.

Apart from a tweaked engine, the overall weight of the bike has also been altered as it has become heavier by 2kg now and it weighs at 188kg.

While the bike has made its official debut in Japan already, it may not hit the Indian market anytime soon. 

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 05:22 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha India Yamaha XSR700 Yamaha Motor India
