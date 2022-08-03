HT Auto
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs

The 2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models will be made available at all the premium Blue Square outlets of the company across India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 15:17 PM
Yamaha Motor India has launched the 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models in the country as a part of its ‘Call of the Blue’ campaign. These models include the Supersport YZF-R15M motorcycle priced at 1.91 lakh, the Dark Warrior MT-15 V2.0 motorcycle priced at 1.65 lakh, the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter priced at 87,330 and the Maxi-sports Scooter AEROX 155, price for which will be announced by the company later.

These models will be made available at all the premium Blue Square outlets of the company across India. The two motorbikes of the MotoGP range feature Yamaha MotoGP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, highlighting the brand's racing background. The AEROX 155 and the RayZR Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition scooters get Yamaha MotoGP branding on the overall body.

(Also read | Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 launched in new Matte Black body paint colour)

Yamaha is known for its strong racing DNA in international motorsportsn and with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition livery, the brand is celebrating its commitment towards offering a model range that showcases its racing lineage. “We are glad to introduce four Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models for our customers who are passionate MotoGP fans ignited by the spirit of racing," said Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies.

He added that the company will continue introducing more such products as a part of its brand commitment to the country. This year, Yamaha Motor India's performance in MotoGP has been celebratory with Fabio Quartararo maintaining his lead in rider standings. “This also portrays Yamaha’s unmatched engineering and technological prowess. Our objective is to help our customers experience the same level of excitement being witnessed in global racing," Chihana added.

The two-wheeler maker further aims to strengthen its global image of excitement, style, and sportiness by offering MotoGP inspired Editions in the future as well.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 15:04 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Motor India Yamaha Supersport YZF-R15M Yamaha Dark Warrior MT-15 V2.0 Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid AEROX 155
