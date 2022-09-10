2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 launched: 5 highlights you should know

TVS has launched the updated Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 in the Indian market. There are some pretty significant upgrades to both the motorcycles.

TVS recently launched the updated RTR 160 and the RTR 180 in India. From the looks, a person might not be able to make out the changes but there are plenty of them. TVS is calling them "all-new Racer's Choice" models. TVS has made cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to both motorcycles. Here are 5 highlights of the updated motorcycles.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: More powerful

The Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 are more powerful than before. The RTR 160 now produces 16.04 PS whereas the previous version produced 15.53 PS. The torque output has now decreased from 13.9 Nm to 13.85 Nm.

TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in five colours.

The Apache RTR 180's power has gone up from 16.79 PS to 17.02 PS. However, the torque output stays the same at 15.5 Nm.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: Less weight

The weight of both motorcycles has gone down. The RTR 160's drum variant now weighs 137 kgs for the drum variant and 138 kgs for the disc variant. That is a reduction of 2 kgs. The Apache RTR 180 has lost 1 kg so it now weighs 140 kg.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: Cosmetic upgrades

TVS Apache RTR 180 is offered in two variants.

TVS has updated the graphics of both motorcycles. TVS Apache RTR 180 is offered in two colour options whereas the Apache RTR 160 gets five colour options. There is a new headlamp with Daytime Running Lamps as well as a new design for the tail lamp. All these lighting elements are LEDs. TVS has also given a fatter rear tyre to the motorcycles which makes the rear look bulkier.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: More features

TVS has equipped the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 with riding modes. There are three of them, Rain, Sport and Urban. The digital instrument cluster has been updated to support SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity. There is also voice assist, an X-ring chain and a gear position indicator on offer.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: Price hike

The prices of both motorcycles have been increased. The Apache RTR 160 is now priced between ₹1,17,790 and ₹1,24,590. The Apache RTR 180 now costs ₹1,30,590. All the prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: