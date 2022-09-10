HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Tvs Apache Rtr 160 And Rtr 180 Launched: 5 Highlights You Should Know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 launched: 5 highlights you should know

TVS has launched the updated Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 in the Indian market. There are some pretty significant upgrades to both the motorcycles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2022, 18:22 PM
TVS has updated the two-valve versions of the Apache RTR series.
TVS has updated the two-valve versions of the Apache RTR series.
TVS has updated the two-valve versions of the Apache RTR series.
TVS has updated the two-valve versions of the Apache RTR series.

TVS recently launched the updated RTR 160 and the RTR 180 in India. From the looks, a person might not be able to make out the changes but there are plenty of them. TVS is calling them "all-new Racer's Choice" models. TVS has made cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to both motorcycles. Here are 5 highlights of the updated motorcycles.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: More powerful

The Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 are more powerful than before. The RTR 160 now produces 16.04 PS whereas the previous version produced 15.53 PS. The torque output has now decreased from 13.9 Nm to 13.85 Nm.

TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in five colours. 
TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in five colours. 
TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in five colours. 
TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in five colours. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160
159.7 cc
₹1 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
312.2 cc
₹2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Apache RTR 180's power has gone up from 16.79 PS to 17.02 PS. However, the torque output stays the same at 15.5 Nm. 

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: Less weight

The weight of both motorcycles has gone down. The RTR 160's drum variant now weighs 137 kgs for the drum variant and 138 kgs for the disc variant. That is a reduction of 2 kgs. The Apache RTR 180 has lost 1 kg so it now weighs 140 kg. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: Cosmetic upgrades

TVS Apache RTR 180 is offered in two variants. 
TVS Apache RTR 180 is offered in two variants. 
TVS Apache RTR 180 is offered in two variants. 
TVS Apache RTR 180 is offered in two variants. 

TVS has updated the graphics of both motorcycles. TVS Apache RTR 180 is offered in two colour options whereas the Apache RTR 160 gets five colour options. There is a new headlamp with Daytime Running Lamps as well as a new design for the tail lamp. All these lighting elements are LEDs. TVS has also given a fatter rear tyre to the motorcycles which makes the rear look bulkier.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: More features 

TVS has equipped the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 with riding modes. There are three of them, Rain, Sport and Urban. The digital instrument cluster has been updated to support SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity. There is also voice assist, an X-ring chain and a gear position indicator on offer.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180: Price hike 

The prices of both motorcycles have been increased. The Apache RTR 160 is now priced between 1,17,790 and 1,24,590. The Apache RTR 180 now costs 1,30,590. All the prices are ex-showroom.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2022, 18:22 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RTR 160 TVS Apache RTR 180 Apache RTR 180 Apache RTR 160 TVS
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 launched: 5 highlights you should know
2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 launched: 5 highlights you should know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Price, specs and hardware compared
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Price, specs and hardware compared
EV maker VinFast will ship EVs to US, Europe & Canada from this month
EV maker VinFast will ship EVs to US, Europe & Canada from this month
Hero Electric plans to set up 500 battery swapping stations in this metro city
Hero Electric plans to set up 500 battery swapping stations in this metro city
In pics: Jeep Recon is a true blue electric SUV that is slated to launch in 2024
In pics: Jeep Recon is a true blue electric SUV that is slated to launch in 2024

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city