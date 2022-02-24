HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Suzuki Saluto 125 Gets A Retro Treatment For Taiwan

2022 Suzuki Saluto 125 gets a retro treatment for Taiwan

The Suzuki Saluto 125 scooter has a very neat design that also incorporates several modern elements including full LED lighting.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 09:49 AM
On the outside, the new Suzuki Saluto gets a retro treatment along with some fairly sporty looking bits.
On the outside, the new Suzuki Saluto gets a retro treatment along with some fairly sporty looking bits.

Suzuki has introduced the new 2022 Saluto scooter in the market of Taiwan. The yearly updated model gets a tweaked exterior body design along with several upgrades done to the features list. 

On the outside, the scooter gets a retro treatment along with some fairly sporty looking bits.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹ 65,467 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
124.6 cc
₹ 66,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
124 cc
₹ 67,503 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹ 69,860 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹ 69,961 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It features sleek body panels which from certain angles also remind of the Vespa scooters. Overall, the scooter has a very neat design that also incorporates several modern elements including full LED lighting. The scooter is also offered in two bold colour options including Luca Green and Genoa Red. 

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India grows by over 8% in January 2022)

The company has also given the scooter a range of features that make it a fairly modern scooter on the inside. Some of the key feature highlights of the scooter include keyless ignition system, keyless locking/unlocking mechanism, a USB charging port, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. In addition to that, there is also a multi-function switch for the seat and fuel lid. 

At the heart of the scooter sits a 124cc, air-cooled engine which comes tagged with the company's proven Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. This engine is responsible for delivering a maximum power output of 8.5bhp and 9.6Nm of peak torque.

(Also Read: Suzuki hits major milestone, rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility)

The 2022 Suzuki Saluto 125 comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. While suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single shock absorber on the rear end.

The company doesn't have any plans to introduce its Saluto 125 in the Indian market, it however, has some notable players in the same segment including the Access 125, Burgman Street 125, and newly introduced Avenis 125. 

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 09:49 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Saluto Saluto 125 2022 Saluto 125 Suzuki Motorcycle Taiwan Saluto Scooter
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looking to bring all Steam games on Tesla vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looking to bring all Steam games on Tesla vehicles
2022 Suzuki Saluto 125 gets a retro treatment for Taiwan
2022 Suzuki Saluto 125 gets a retro treatment for Taiwan
Formula One: Lando Norris fastest, Lewis Hamilton ‘freshest’ in round one tests
Formula One: Lando Norris fastest, Lewis Hamilton ‘freshest’ in round one tests
Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared
Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared
Ford Motor denies reports to spin off its EV business
Ford Motor denies reports to spin off its EV business

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city