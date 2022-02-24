2022 Suzuki Saluto 125 gets a retro treatment for Taiwan

The Suzuki Saluto 125 scooter has a very neat design that also incorporates several modern elements including full LED lighting.

Suzuki has introduced the new 2022 Saluto scooter in the market of Taiwan. The yearly updated model gets a tweaked exterior body design along with several upgrades done to the features list.

On the outside, the scooter gets a retro treatment along with some fairly sporty looking bits.

It features sleek body panels which from certain angles also remind of the Vespa scooters. Overall, the scooter has a very neat design that also incorporates several modern elements including full LED lighting. The scooter is also offered in two bold colour options including Luca Green and Genoa Red.

The company has also given the scooter a range of features that make it a fairly modern scooter on the inside. Some of the key feature highlights of the scooter include keyless ignition system, keyless locking/unlocking mechanism, a USB charging port, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. In addition to that, there is also a multi-function switch for the seat and fuel lid.

At the heart of the scooter sits a 124cc, air-cooled engine which comes tagged with the company's proven Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. This engine is responsible for delivering a maximum power output of 8.5bhp and 9.6Nm of peak torque.

The 2022 Suzuki Saluto 125 comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. While suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single shock absorber on the rear end.

The company doesn't have any plans to introduce its Saluto 125 in the Indian market, it however, has some notable players in the same segment including the Access 125, Burgman Street 125, and newly introduced Avenis 125.

