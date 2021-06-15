The 2022 Suzuki Burgman Street 200 has been revealed for the global markets. With the new model year update, the scooter has gained fresh colour options. While it was previously available in Pearl White and New Titan Black, Matte Stellar Blue option has now also been added to the list. Save for the colour updates, the rest of the scooter remains the same.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India plans to boost exports to global markets)

The Burgman Street 200 carries forward its maxi-scooter design featuring a big front apron complemented by its large windscreen. It also continues to sport a raised footboard and padded step-seat. One of the key highlights of the Burgman Street 200 includes its large underseat storage with a capacity of 41 litres.

The scooter gets two separate storage compartments residing inside the front apron with a capacity of 5.5 litres and 7 litres each. To charge mobile devices on the go, Suzuki has equipped the Street 200 with a 12V DC power output.

The features list on the maxi-scooter also includes a car-like instrument console sporting two analogue meters packing a digital display between these dials. It rides on 13-inch wheel at the front along with a 12-inch wheel at the rear. The wheels are shod with tubeless tyres. The braking kit includes 240 mm disc brakes at both ends and there is also a safety net of dual-channel ABS that's offered as standard.

At the heart of the scooter sits a fuel-injected and liquid-cooled, 200 cc single-cylinder engine. The company is yet to reveal the overall output figures of the new scooter. The engine comes paired to a CVT unit as before.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India starts deliveries of new-gen Hayabusa)

It has been priced at $4,999, which roughly converts to ₹ 3.66 lakh. It is unlikely to be seen on the Indian roads anytime soon.



