2021 Suzuki GSX-S950 breaks cover with lesser power for A2-license holders

Suzuki has revealed the new 2021 GSX-S950 for the global markets. It is a smaller iteration of the new GSX-S1000 litre-class motorcycle which was revealed earlier this year. It has been purpose-built to suit A2-license restrictions in the European market.

At the heart of the new GSX-S950 sits the same 999cc, inline-four cylinder engine as found on its bigger sibling. The motor has been detuned to produce 47bhp for A2 license holders, while the de-restricted version is rated for 95 bhp. For the record, the same 999 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor on the bigger GSX-S1000 manages to churn out a greater 150 bhp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm against the 145 bhp on the older model.

Apart from the detuned powertrain, the motorcycle also receives downgraded non-adjustable KYB front forks. The previously found Brembo brakes have also been replaced with cost-effective Tokico units. Part of the kit that's carried over includes the Dunlop Sportmax tyres, ride-by-wire, traction control, and low RPM assist functions. It will also benefit from the same superbike-derived swingarm, rear-shock and twin-spar aluminium frame for a distinctly similar road performance as the bigger flagship super naked model.

The motorcycle will be offered in two previously found colour options including Metallic Matt Black and Metallic Triton Blue, and a new Pearl Brilliant White option. The latter gets distinctive red highlights.

Expect the bike to reach the international showroom later this year in August. It will not be launched in India anytime soon.