2021 MV Agusta F4 to break cover on June 3

MV Agusta has announced that it will be introducing the updated F4 supersport motorcycle on June 3, 2021. While there are no official details announced on the motorcycle apart from its debut date, expect the bike to bring along a slew of updates to the body, powertrain, and electronics kit.

The 2021 MV Agusta F4 will continue to feature the same 998 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is known to deliver 192.3 bhp of maximum power and 110.8Nm of peak torque. Needless to say, the engine will be compliant with the latest Euro 5 emission norms. The transmission option will remain the same six-speed unit.

MV Agusta has also recently revealed the new F3 Rosso motorcycle with a range of new tweaks. The bike now gets a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster as well as a fresh IMU inertial platform. It won't be wrong to assume that the new 2021 F4 will also be given the same IMU inertial platform to unlock enhanced rider safety aids. It new features could include cornering ABS, front lift control, and lean-sensitive traction control system.

It will continue to be offered in three version - Standard, R and the top-spec RR. The 'RR' trim will feature Ohlins-sourced suspension system as well as premium Brembo braking callipers. There is no official confirmation yet if the 2021 MV Agusta F4 will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon or not.

Meanwhile, the exotic bike maker from Italy has recently said in an interview that it will commence the development of its electric bikes next year. (Read full report here)



