MV Agusta has revealed the new 2021 iteration of the F3 800 Rosso motorcycle. The new motorcycle has been updated with a Euro-5/BS 6-compliant powertrain along with several other updates to the body kit and features.

The key highlight of the 2021 F3 800 Rosso model includes its revised 798 cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It is rated to deliver 145 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 10,100rpm. The overall power and torque output of the model has gone down slightly in the process of meeting the latest emission standards. For the record, previously the engine churned out 146bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm at 10,600 rpm. The six-speed gearbox now comes with Quick-Shift EAS 3.0 bi-directional quickshifter.

(Also Read: 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Limited Edition revealed: Key highlights)

The bike gets a new IMU inertial platform. Its electronic rider aids include features such as cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control system, and front lift control. Its 5.5-inch TFT display is now Bluetooth-enabled and now works with MV Ride App.

While the electronics kit and mechanical updates are prominent, the exterior styling remains more or less the same. It continues to sport exterior highlights such as a single-pod headlight, a full-fairing design, triple-outlet exhaust canisters, rear-view mirror integrated turn indicators, split-style seats, and a single-sided swingarm.

(Also Read: MV Agusta to start development of electric bikes in 2022)

The hardware kit on the bike includes premium Brembo-sourced callipers, Marzocchi upside-down front fork and Sachs rear mono-shock suspension.

The F3 Rosso will be a direct rival to the likes of the Ducati Panigale V2 and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. As far as its India launch goes, nothing is confirmed as of yet.