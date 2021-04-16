MV Agusta has revealed the new 2021 version of its popular adventure touring motorcycle - Turismo Veloce. The bike has been introduced in four trims - Lusso, Lusso SCS, RC SCS, and Rosso. For 2021, the new adventure bike has received a slew of new updates inside out.

The Turismo Veloce has been updated with new paint schemes and sharper body panels. It still retains the overall silhouette and continues with its flawless, deep creases and sharp edges throughout the body that make it one of the best-looking adventure bikes on offer today. In terms of dimensions, it has become taller and wider by 75 mm and 38 mm, respectively. On the flip side, the seat height has been lowered by 20 mm, making it easier for shorter riders. It also gets a thicker seat foam for more comfort and a larger screen upfront.

At the heart of the bike sits a 798 cc, inline triple-cylinder engine which is now compliant with Euro 5/BS 6 emission norms. The engine has been rated to develop 110 bhp of maximum power and 80 Nm of peak torque. Apart from compliance with the stricter norms, the powertrain also features updates for smoother power delivery and 12% higher torque. The transmission as well as the bi-directional quick shifter have also been tweaked.

While the Turismo Veloce has already been one of the most decently kitted bikes in its segment when it comes to electric features and rider aids, the 2021 model pushes the tempo a notch higher.

It now gets new six-axis IMU-based rider aids like lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. There are more advanced features such as cruise control and 5.5-inch full-colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Some of the higher-spec trims get features such as GPS-enabled anti-theft tech, semi-active suspension, a centre stand, heated grips and an adjustable windshield.