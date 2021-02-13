The updated 2021 Brutale 800 RR and the 2021 Dragster RR have been officially revealed by MV Agusta. The 2021 Brutale 800 RR cost 17,000 euros ( ₹14.96 lakh), while the new Dragster RR has been priced at 20,000 euros ( ₹17.60 lakh). The new models feature a slightly revised styling, refreshed paint theme and new exterior features.

With the yearly update, the bikes have gained new LED lighting setup, a new TFT instrument cluster, as well as a redesigned triple exhaust outlets. The new colour TFT display on the motorcycles also feature Bluetooth connectivity that has been designed to work along with the MV Ride app. Specific updates to the Dragster RR model include bar-end mirrors, bobbed tail, and wire-spoke wheels.

While the new colour options on the Brutale 800 RR include Carbon Black Metallic with Avio Grey Metallic and Shock Pearl Red with Avio Grey, the Dragster RR has received Matt Magnum Avio Grey with Matt Metallic Dark Grey and Matt Magnum Silver with Matt Metallic Dark Grey.

Both the bikes feature the same 798 cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which has been rated to churn out 138 bhp of maximum power at 12,300rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 10,250 rpm. The engine comes linked to a six-speed gearbox which also boasts of an MV EAS 3.0 bi-directional quickshifter. Both the bikes have a top speed of 244 kmph.

The suspension kit on the bikes include Marzocchi upside-down front forks and Sachs mono-shock which does duty at the rear. For stopping duties, the bikes employ twin 320mm rotors at the front and a single 220mm disc at the rear – both grabbed by Brembo-sourced callipers.

Some of the key electronics on the bikes include ABS with cornering function, traction control system, rear wheel lift-up mitigation, launch control, and cruise control.