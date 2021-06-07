Ducati India on Monday announced the launch of the 2021 Panigale V4 sports bike in the market at ₹23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Panigale V4 sits higher than the Panigale V2 which was introduced in India in 2020.

While the standard iteration of the V4 has been priced at ₹23.50 lakh (ex-showroom, the higher-spec 'S' trim has been priced at ₹28.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Panigale V4 was given heavy updates last year. It received winglets, a retuned chassis and suspension setup for enhanced performance, and in the process, it also became more manageable to ride. While the 2020 model was never officially launched in the Indian market, select units of the model were brought in for the customers on special demand.

The latest iteration of Ducati's flagship sportsbike sources power from a BS 6-compliant 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine that is known to produce 211 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine comes married to a 6-speed transmission.

The new PanigaleV4 comes kitted with the latest-generation electronics package that comes based on the 6-axis inertial platform. The electronics features on the bike include ABS Cornering EVO, DTC EVO 3, DSC, DWC EVO, DPL, DQS EVO 2, EBC EVO, DES EVO and New Riding Mode strategy.

Both the Standard and S trims employ the same engine tuning and electronics package, however, the premium-spec 'S' trim benefits from an electronically controlled Ohlins suspension, forged aluminum wheels, a lithium-ion battery, and lesser weight (195kg).