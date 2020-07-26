Apart from increasing the pricing of the new Jupiter BS 6, the Hosur based automaker has also hiked cost of the Apache RR 310 motorcycle. This is the first price revision for the BS 6-compliant bike which was originally introduced in January this year. Following the latest price hike, the Apache RR 310 is now costlier by ₹5,000. It is priced at ₹2.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the latest revision, the Apache RR 310 has shortened its pricing gap with the popular KTM RC390 which is just ₹8,000 costlier at ₹2.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the previous yearly update, the motorcycle received a bunch of new changes to make it more appealing that it already is.

Some of the key features on the Apache RR310 BS 6 include new ride-by-wire technology, four riding modes - Urban, Track, Sport and Rain, new vertically-mounted TFT screen, and much more. Its vertically set TFT instrument screen comes with the new-gen SmartXonnect Bluetooth system along and riding telemetry. The motorcycle also features Glide Thru Technology Plus feature which make riding in the initial gears easier, especially when crawling in jam-packed city traffic.

With the yearly update, the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 BS 6 also received new colours and paint schemes.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike got a BS 6-compliant 313 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine delivering a maximum power and torque output of 34 PS and 27.3 Nm, respectively.

The 'Rain' mode tapers down the output to 25 PS/25 Nm. The engine comes kitted with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also comes with a slipper clutch.

The company says that with the latest updates, the overall ride quality of the bike has become smoother, and the overall NVH levels have gone down significantly.