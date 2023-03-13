Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Scenic 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway inaugurated

Vehicles using the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway are expected to be charged 135 as toll fees.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM
1/9 The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project is 118-Kilometre-long and has been developed at a total cost of around 8,480 crore. (ANI Pic Service)
2/9 The 10-lane highway will decrease the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes now. (ANI Pic Service)
3/9 The expressway will also serve other purposes such as acting as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

4/9 The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
5/9 The expressway will have four rail overbridges, nine large bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.
6/9 The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at ring road junction in Mysuru. (Nitin Gadkari Twitter)
7/9 The expressway  has been designed to achieve a speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour. (ANI Pic Service)
8/9 The speed limit on the expressway is expected to be between 100 kmph and 120 kmph. (PTI)
9/9 For safety purposes, NHAI has banned two and three-wheelers from using the expressway after toll fees are implemented. (ANI Pic Service)
First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway NHAI
